Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.93. 1,446,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,218. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.