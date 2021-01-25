Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $99,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.22.

TXN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,524,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

