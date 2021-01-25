Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $63,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $206.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,908. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

