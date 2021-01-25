Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $35.64 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Anthem by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,134. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.02 and its 200-day moving average is $293.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.