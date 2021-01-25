Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $39.28 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $39,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $87.88. 4,969,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,530. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

