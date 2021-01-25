Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $57.10 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $116.90. 3,230,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

