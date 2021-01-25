Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $59.56 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,836 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.50. 6,722,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,834. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

