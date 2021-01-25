Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $69.12 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $69,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

NYSE KO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,881,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

