Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $74.62 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $74,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,647 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

