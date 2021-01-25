Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $95.13 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,220 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $95,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $473.44. 2,599,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,989. The company has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.21 and a 200-day moving average of $475.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,748 shares of company stock worth $2,200,062 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

