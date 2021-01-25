Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,061 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $67,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.55. 5,942,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

