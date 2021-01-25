Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $47,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Express by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in American Express by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 109,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.15. 5,152,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

