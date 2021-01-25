Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. 9,543,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

