Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 92,703 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,703 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $63,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.63 on Monday, reaching $343.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.58.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.