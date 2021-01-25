Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $66,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $161.34. 1,419,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,111. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average of $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.