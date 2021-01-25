Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 124,393 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,393 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $94,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.16. 47,861,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The company has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

