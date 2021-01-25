Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,229 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $89,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $556.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,186,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,681. The company has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $520.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

