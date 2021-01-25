Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,441 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $39,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,588. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

