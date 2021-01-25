Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,080 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $61,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $1,527,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

QCOM traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $164.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.