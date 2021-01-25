Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,655 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $36,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.24. 28,405,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.