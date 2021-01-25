NIX Market Capitalization Hits $3.27 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $40,290.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,324.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.32 or 0.04066001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00423955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.01344170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00545140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00424751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00277905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00022988 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,622,393 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars.

