NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches Market Cap of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.13 or 0.00737203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.78 or 0.04213950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017144 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.