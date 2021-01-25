Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.74 ($4.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOKIA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.