Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s (NKRKY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKRKY. DNB Markets downgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Nokian Renkaat Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

