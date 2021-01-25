Nord Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00010162 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $5,619.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036920 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 504,708 coins.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

Nord Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.