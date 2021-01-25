Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NDSN opened at $191.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.10. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nordson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

