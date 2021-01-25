NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.67 ($41.96).

NOEJ opened at €41.70 ($49.06) on Monday. NORMA Group SE has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a twelve month high of €45.20 ($53.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.02.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

