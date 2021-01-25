North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS.L) (LON:NAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,054.49

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS.L) (LON:NAS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,054.49 ($52.97) and last traded at GBX 4,050 ($52.91), with a volume of 3063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,930 ($51.35).

The company has a market cap of £570.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,630.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,103.23.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

