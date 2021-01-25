Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Reduced by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after buying an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,345,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,543,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.91.

NOC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,916. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.