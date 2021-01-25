Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $28.80 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

