NPCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $419,505.09 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. NPCoin has a total market cap of $419,505.09 and approximately $895.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008018 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/