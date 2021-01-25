NPCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $419,505.09 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. NPCoin has a total market cap of $419,505.09 and approximately $895.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001424 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008018 BTC.
- X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About NPCoin
Cryptonight
hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “
Buying and Selling NPCoin
NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
