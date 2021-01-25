NuBits 24-Hour Volume Tops $318.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $318.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001163 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00048904 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

