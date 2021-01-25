Nucleus Vision Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $213,203.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.00733094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.04172329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017213 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

