Nuggets Market Capitalization Achieves $732,773.83 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $732,773.83 and approximately $377.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00126777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037692 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.