Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.97

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 143927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

