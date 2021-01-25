NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,533.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4,533.00 and last traded at $4,516.90, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,485.91.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,860.60.
The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,071.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,027.34.
In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in NVR by 21.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
