NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,533.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4,533.00 and last traded at $4,516.90, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,485.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,860.60.

The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,071.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,027.34.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in NVR by 21.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

