Nwam LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $172.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

