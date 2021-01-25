NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $172.30 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.52.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.