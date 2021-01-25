Nxt (NXT) One Day Volume Tops $451,381.00

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $11.41 million and $451,381.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020777 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010157 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002991 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004516 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- Clams (CLAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004334 BTC.
Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
