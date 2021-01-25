Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) Trading Up 0.1%

Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.31. Approximately 13,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 30,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

