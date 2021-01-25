Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,132 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 1.4% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,197,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,308 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $3,099,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 65,204 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $809.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

