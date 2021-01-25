Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.58 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $88.58 million and $5.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

Oasis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

