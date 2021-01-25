Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $266.77 million and approximately $61.52 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00732097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.08 or 0.04185568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

