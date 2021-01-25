Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $283,719.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00127231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00276957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00069169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars.

