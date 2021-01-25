OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 1,225 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up 1.4% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after buying an additional 298,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.26. 1,424,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

