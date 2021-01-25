OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys 2,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 864,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.58. 8,539,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,382,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.