OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

