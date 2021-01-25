OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $135,396,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after buying an additional 575,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,302. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

