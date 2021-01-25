OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 5.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

