Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Olin worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,914. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

